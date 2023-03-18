Labour Party guber candidate, Otti accuses INEC of result manipulation in Abia

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, has accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating election results in the state.

Otti, who addressed journalists at a press conference on Saturday in Umuahia, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had connived with compromised INEC staff and security agencies to manipulate the election results.

He claimed that LP recorded landslide wins in areas where the election results had been uploaded on INEC result portal.

The economist, however, accused PDP of plotting to change the election results in Aba North, Aba South and two LGAs.

He said: “In virtually all the results that have been uploaded and released, Labour Party won a landslide. Unfortunately, the PDP government has refused to allow some of the results to stand. And they are doing this in active connivance with some of the compromised staff of INEC and security agencies.

READ ALSO: Election observers decry inadequate security presence as violence, vote-buying mar Nigeria’s elections

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government and particularly the INEC chairman to ensure the right thing is done in Abia State. INEC had indicated clearly that the BVAS would be used for voting in this election.

“I expect any result not coming from BVAS accreditation will not be accepted. So I want the INEC chairman to prevail on the situation and ensure the right thing is done.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now