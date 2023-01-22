International
Labour urges UK PM Sunak to halt increase in energy price
UK Labour has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to scrap energy price cap rise as new figures in the country has shown that the UK has the highest electric bills in the world.
The energy cap increase which is scheduled to take effect from April, will see a typical dual user paying £500 more a year than the £2,500 they do now even though wholesale prices are falling, Labour noted.
A research carried out by boiler company, BOXT, showed that Britons pay as much as 19.31p/kWh for their electricity, with Ireland next on 18.99p followed by Spain on 18.51p.
The research also revealed that Britain is only the 19th most expensive country for gas and over the last five years electricity has risen by 35% compared to Norway’s 91%.
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves who addressed Congress on the price increase, said:
“On a week when temperatures fell below zero, many families and pensioners will be feeling the pressure acutely.
“At the same time, energy companies continue to enjoy record profits. That cannot be right.”
