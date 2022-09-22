Lagos Assembly passes victim, witnesses’ protection bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill on the protection of witnesses and victims in the state.

The bill titled: “bill for a law to provide for the rights and entitlements of victims and protection of witnesses and for connected purposes,” compels public and private hospitals to treat victims of accidents and crimes in the state.

The bill also recommends the provision of assistance and protection to victims and witnesses who have vital information that could ensure effective prosecution of cases but face intimidation due to their cooperation with the prosecution or law enforcement agencies.

After the bill scaled the third reading during the plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to send a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

