Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu, speaks on APC plans for Ondo State | Ripples Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council Chairman, for the Ondo State Governorship election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Monday that plans are underway to construct a bridge linking Ondo with Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the governor of Lagos State, stated this during the campaign of the party in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He said, “The APC government is planning to work on a bridge linking Lagos to Ondo State through the Ilaje area. This will make travellers to spend just 30 minutes or thereabout to get to Lagos.”

He added that Rotimi Akeredolu and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his running mate will keep to all campaign promises.

Addressing the crowd at the rally, Akeredolu who is bidding for a second term urged the people to vote for continuity.

“Haven’t you seen our schools? We still have much to do. I know your priority here now and it is electricity. When our government came in, there was no electricity supply but we are lucky that the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding, Ife Oyedele is from Ikale and he has been doing something on the electricity.”

