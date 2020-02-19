Lagos govt confirms first case of Lassa fever

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday confirmed the first case of Lassa fever that has killed scores of people in different parts of the country in the last one month.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi made the confirmation in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the patient is currently in isolation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner also called on residents of the state to be calm and not panic as the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, will do everything possible to control the spread of the disease in the state.

“The Ministry of Health through Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate is currently carrying out ‘contact tracing’ to determine those who may have been infected in line with international standards while we beef up our other surveillance strategies.”

Abayomi also noted that there is a need for members of the public to maintain adequate personal hygiene and environmental sanitation at all times as part of prevention and control measures against the spread of the disease in the state.

Read also: EFCC arrests father for smuggling in drug for detained son

“Members of the public are further advised to avoid contact with rats, to always cover their food and water properly, cook all their food thoroughly, as well as block all holes in the septic tanks and holes through which rats can enter the house and clear rat hideouts within the premises.

“Isolation wards have been prepared to manage suspected and confirmed cases, drugs, and other materials have also been prepositioned at designated facilities while health workers have been placed on red alert and community sensitization activities intensified”, he said.

According to him, prevention and control of the disease remained a shared responsibility of all citizens through the observance of the highest possible standards of personal and community hygiene as well as environmental sanitation.

He also called on residents to store house-hold refuse in sanitary refuse bags or dust bins with tight-fitting covers to avoid infestation by rats and rodents; dispose refuse properly at designated dump sites and not into the drainage system and store food items in rodent-proof containers.

Join the conversation

Opinions