Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State government on Monday announced a partial restriction of movement in some parts of Surulere area of the state over Tuesday’s soccer encounter between Nigeria and Lesotho.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will confront Lesotho in the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Nigeria at the weekend qualified for the biennial soccer tournament holding in Cameroon next year.

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, disclosed this in a travel advisory issued on Monday.

He said: “There will be partial restrictions of vehicular movements in and around the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“Vehicles approaching Teslim Balogun from Ojuelegba and Alaka/Eric Moore can only use the flyover, as no car will be allowed to pass in front of the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium without a special pass.

“Only vehicles with VVIP stickers or Tickets would be allowed to approach the National Stadium. Vehicles with VVIP stickers or carrying persons with VVIP Tickets will also be permitted to access the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“Only cars containing passengers with tickets can approach and enter the National Stadium to park. Also, pedestrians without tickets will not be allowed to come close to either of the two stadia.”

Aiyepeku, however, appealed to Lagosians to comply with the travel advisory and expressed regret at any inconvenience the restriction on vehicular movements may cause during the period of closure.

