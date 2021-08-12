 Lagos govt shuts 20 illegal medicine stores | Ripples Nigeria
Lagos govt shuts 20 illegal medicine stores

The Lagos State government has shut down 20 illegal pharmaceutical and medicine stores in some parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this while reviewing the report of the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs, and Unwholesome Processed Foods on Thursday, said the exercise was carried out in Bariga, Shomolu and Oworonshoki areas of the state.

He said the outlets were shut for contravening regulations guiding the operations of pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores in the state.

The commissioner said: “The sealing of the affected pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999.

“The affected shops were sealed for offences ranging from inappropriate storage conditions for drugs, absence of licenced pharmacists during business hours, selling of drugs not on the approved list and the display of expired drugs for sale.”

