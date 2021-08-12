 Police arraigns 39-year-old man for allegedly defiling daughters in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria
Metro

Police arraigns 39-year-old man for allegedly defiling daughters in Lagos

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Police on Thursday arraigned a 39-year-old man, Sunday Julius, at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling his four daughters.

Police arraigned the defendant on a one-count charge of sexual assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A.Ajibade, who did not take Julius’ plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ajibade ordered that the case file be sent to DPP for advice.

READ ALSO: Lagos police puts officers on ‘red alert’ ahead of cultists’ 7/7 celebration

She adjourned the case till September 13 for mention.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, had earlier told the court that the defendant defiled his daughters aged 16, 11, 10, and seven years respectively.

Ajayi said the man committed the offence at his residence last year.

Opinions

