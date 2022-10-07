Lagos govt to build new airport in Lekki

The Lagos State government plans to build a new airport in the Lekki area of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Jubril Gawat, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Friday.

The project, according to him, was confirmed on Thursday by the Special Adviser on Private-Private Partnerships to the Governor, Ope George.

The project will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land starting from next year.

Gawat wrote: “The Lagos state government has declared its readiness to construct a new airport on the Lekki-Epe axis of the State, disclosed by the special adviser to the governor on public private partnerships (PPP) Mr. Ope George yesterday.

“He revealed that governor Jide Sanwo-Olu-led government has sought and obtained approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos.

“The project is expected to take off in the year 2023, it will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land, master plan and aeronautical designs are in place; while studies are ongoing about strategies, funding and other issues, after which the project will be taken to the marketplace.

“The special adviser also stated that the airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.”

