Lagos govt to create more man-made islands to address land scarcity

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Abdullahi, said on Wednesday the state government would continue to create more man-made islands at its waterfront across the state to further increase land availability for housing and infrastructural development in the state.

Abdullahi stated this at the Year 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state.

He said work had commenced on the reclamation of 100 hectares of land proposed for mixed-use development named ”Ostia Islands” beside Orange Island at Eti-Osa local government area of the state.

According to him, approval was also granted for the reclamation of 54.58 hectares at Makoko for redevelopment, while the Majidun-Awori Island project would be embarked upon to bring commercial and residential real estate development to the Ikorodu corridor in the state.

The commissioner said the projects would be financed through a Public-Private Partnership.

Abdullahi said other upcoming projects such as King’s City Island would be constructed on 150 hectares and located 300 metres north of Victoria Garden City; and Olumegbon Royal Land (Palaver Yard Extension) with proposed 6.6 hectares of land.

