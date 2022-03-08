Lagos govt vows to punish everyone involved in murder of BRT passenger

The Lagos State government has vowed to bring anyone involved in the murder of Miss Oluwabamise Ayonwola to book, saying that the life of every citizen matters.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, following the news of demise of the victim, and subsequent revelations making the rounds on the social media.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Oluwabamise Ayonwola was kidnapped some days back from a BRT and later found dead.

The governor wrote: “The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations, so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident”.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family of the victim and assured that the state government was ready to act justly on the case.

“To Oluwabamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED”.

