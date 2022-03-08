Metro
‘Armed men attacked us during trip to Oshodi, dragged down Oluwabamise,’ BRT driver claims
Andrew Nice, the driver of the ill-fated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle boarded by late Oluwabamise Ayanwole claimed on Monday they were attacked by gunmen during the trip to Oshodi.
The 22-year fashion designer was declared missing after she boarded the bus at Chevron bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos on February 26.
Read also: Police arrests driver of Lagos BRT who picked Oluwabamise, lady later found dead
Her dismembered body was discovered by police and family members on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island, at the weekend.
Nice was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives in Ogun State and handed over to the police on Monday.
The driver, who was paraded at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday afternoon, said the gunmen dragged out the deceased from the bus at Carter Bridge.
He said: “I have no connection with anybody. I picked the girl from Chevron and the three guys at Agungi. When they showed me the weapons as I was going, Fear came over me.
“I have no other option than to do whatever is asked of me. When we got to Carter Bridge, after the overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there.
“The armed men ordered me to open the door and they dragged the girl down.
“She cried for help but I was helpless. I left her at the scene (Carter Bridge) and drove off.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...