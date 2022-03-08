‘Armed men attacked us during trip to Oshodi, dragged down Oluwabamise,’ BRT driver claims

Andrew Nice, the driver of the ill-fated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle boarded by late Oluwabamise Ayanwole claimed on Monday they were attacked by gunmen during the trip to Oshodi.

The 22-year fashion designer was declared missing after she boarded the bus at Chevron bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos on February 26.

Her dismembered body was discovered by police and family members on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island, at the weekend.

Nice was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives in Ogun State and handed over to the police on Monday.

The driver, who was paraded at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday afternoon, said the gunmen dragged out the deceased from the bus at Carter Bridge.

He said: “I have no connection with anybody. I picked the girl from Chevron and the three guys at Agungi. When they showed me the weapons as I was going, Fear came over me.

“I have no other option than to do whatever is asked of me. When we got to Carter Bridge, after the overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there.

“The armed men ordered me to open the door and they dragged the girl down.

“She cried for help but I was helpless. I left her at the scene (Carter Bridge) and drove off.”

