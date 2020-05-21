Lagos has so far conducted 16,000 COVID-19 tests —Health Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday the state government has conducted about 16, 000 COVID-19 tests at a cost of N40, 000 to N50, 000 per test.

Abayomi, who disclosed this at the Lagos COVID-19 update, said there were plans to ramp up testing capacity to about one thousand tests on a daily basis.

According to him, Lagos had conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests in Nigeria, with four testing laboratories, and planned to increase the testing sites in the coming weeks.

The commissioner added that as the state ramps up its testing capacity, there would be need to subside the cost of the test, either through insurance or donor funds.

Abayomi said: “For now, the Lagos State government is providing COVID-19 tests free of charge.”

He told journalists the state would validate rapid test kits to enhance case detection, adding that the process had commenced and manufacturers of the test kits identified.

Abayomi added that the state is about to roll out the Hydroxychloroquine trial.

