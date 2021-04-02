 Lagos inaugurates another sexual assault referral center | Ripples Nigeria
Lagos inaugurates another sexual assault referral center

In a bid to effectively tackle cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the state, the Lagos State Government has inaugurated another sexual assault referral centre at the Alimosho General Hospital.

The centre, which is the third in the state and the 30th in Nigeria, is an initiative of the British Council and is funded by the European Union.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the state governor stated that the establishment of the centre showed the commitment of the administration to put an end to the reign of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

She said, “The establishment of this centre heartily confirms the commitment of the Lagos State Government to stamp out the menace of sexual and gender-based violence in our dear state and by extension the country at large, and most importantly, care for the victims of those crimes.”

Ibijoke noted that the facility is situated in the local government that carries a huge burden of domestic violence.

“It is particularly reassuring and comforting that this centre has been strategically and intentionally established in Alimosho, which currently carries a huge burden of being the local government in the state with the highest cases of domestic and sexual violence crimes.”

The acting Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Stephen Forbes, said the centre would provide victims with an environment of confidentiality.

“We have a really difficult year across the world with the rise in sexual and gender-based violence enabled by people being at home and unable to complain but momentum is building in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence. We have had so many people telling their stories and that is a start,” he said.

