Police arraigns 50-year-old man for defiling 19-year-old daughter in Lagos

The Lagos State police command Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Ede Tyndale, for defiling his daughter.

The command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the development to journalists, said detectives from the command’s Family Support Unit arrested the man on Saturday.

According to him, Tyndale had been arraigned in court on a five-count charge of incest, rape, sexual harassment, defilement, and assault.

He said: “The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. After a thorough investigation into the case, the suspect was charged to the Chief Magistrate Court ll, Ogba, on a five-count charge of incest, rape, sexual harassment, defilement, and sexual assault.”

He added that the suspect was remanded in police custody while the case was adjourned till Monday for hearing.

The girl, 19, told the police her father started sleeping with her at their apartment in Ikotun area of the state when she was 11.

READ ALSO: Police arrests one of the suspected killers of UNIJOS lecturer, frees daughter

She said: “Yes, daddy has been sleeping with me since I was 11 years old. He deflowered me. Whenever I resisted, he would threaten to beat me. He also threatened to kill me if I refused or told anybody. I kept quiet because I was scared I could be killed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions