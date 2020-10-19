Lagos Panel on #EndSARS awaits youth reps to begin sitting –Chairman

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos State, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd) has stated that the members of the committee await two other nominated representatives of the youths to begin proceedings.

Okuwobi stated this on Monday while addressing newsmen who accosted her at the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Yard, Ikoyi, Lagos, the venue slated for the hearings.

According to the Chairman of the newly inaugurated panel, the start of the inaugural hearing was being hindered by the absence of the two nominated representatives of the youths.

“Please do not take it that we are not ready, we are very ready anything holding us back now are the youth members.

“Once they are with us, we will work out the modalities of the public hearing,” she said.

Okuwobi enjoined the media to give an accurate representation of the public hearings in order not to heat up the polity.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu lists four policemen as suspected killers of #EndSARS protester in Lagos

She noted that if details of the proceeding are “overblown” by the press, they may be prevented from covering proceedings.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday swore in the panel to address cases of human rights vilations by members of the just disbanded SARS, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Other members of the panel include human rights lawyers, Messrs Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalinks.

Announcing the move on his twitter handle on Monday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said “As we move to end police brutality, by virtue of Section 5 of Tribunals of Inquiry Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, I inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos”.

Join the conversation

Opinions