Sanwo-Olu lists four policemen as suspected killers of #EndSARS protester in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday revealed the identities of police officers involved in the alleged killing of one #EndSARS protester in the Surulere area of the state on Monday

The deceased, Ikechukwu Iloamauzor, 55, was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during the #ENDSARS protest in the area.

The governor, who disclosed this to journalists in Ikeja, listed the erring policemen as Insp. Bagou Michael, Insp. Ekpoudom Etop, Sgt. Nnamdi Madura, and Sgt. Akinyemi Benson.

The quartet, according to Sanwo-Olu, had been arrested and undergoing orderly room trial at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja.

He said: “Also, to mention that Lagos State is taking the issue of police misconduct very seriously, earlier this week, we all recall the incident that happened at the Area C Command in Surulere.

“All the four officers have been identified and are going through an orderly trial.

“We have also set up a panel to look into all cases of police brutality and fatality and have set up a N200m compensation fund. I will make all announcements shortly. Once again, I apologise to any protester that has faced brutality during any of the protests days.”

