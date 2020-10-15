EndSARS: Singer Mr P blasts Lagos gov, Sanwo-Olu, over attack on protesters

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has taken a swipe at the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the attack on #EndSARS protesters by alleged sponsored thugs.

The singer in a post on his official Twitter handle on Thursday expressed utmost dismay that the heavily armed thugs attacked the protesters in front of the governor’s office in Lagos.

Mr P, however, declared that the protest will continue as they “move aggressively.”

He wrote thus on Twitter: “@jidesanwoolu we are so disappointed! Under your watch! Right in front of the government house with the government owned bus! God is watching. We move aggressively.”

The singer also reacted to the ban on #EndSARS protest in the Federal Capital Territory with the FCT Minister citing Covid-19 as reason for banning any form of protests in Abuja.

He described those behind the ban as “clowns”, and also queried them on what happened as politicians campaigned during the Edo and Ondo governorship election.

Mr P tweeted; “And what then happened during Edo and Ondo election campaign? Una Dey mad! Clowns

