LAGOS: Two persons feared dead, others injured as container falls on bus

No fewer than two persons have been killed while three others were injured when a 20-feet container fell on a commercial bus at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident on Sunday.

He said when the LASEMA Responder got to the scene, it discovered that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA and loaded with a 20-ft container had collided with a commercial bus discharging passengers around 7 p.m.

According to him, the deceased bodies, a male and female and the injured persons had been taken to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder.

“Another three passengers escaped unhurt.

