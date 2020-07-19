Third Mainland Bridge: FG, Lagos govt begin repairs of alternative routes

Barely four days to the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said on Sunday massive rehabilitation of alternative routes was on course.

Popoola told journalists in a chat that the Federal Ministry of Works and Lagos State government were tackling the rehabilitation works together simultaneously on different access paths.

He said stakeholders including the roads maintenance interest groups had swung into action to ensure minimal traffic discomfort in the state.

The ministry of works official added that an agreement had been reached for urgent interventions across major access routes across the state.

Popoola said: “The efforts we have made so far concerning the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge on July 24th, some of the alternative routes that people may take are being repaired.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has repaired Iddo-Oyingbo Road, we asked the contractor, Messrs Borini Porini, to go there and fill the potholes, which they have done.

READ ALSO: THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE CLOSURE: FG, Lagos govt unveil six-month traffic management plan

“We also cleared the drains there after our meeting with stakeholders on July 11.”

He added that the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) had also been deployed to fix failed portions of the Independence Tunnel on Ikorodu Road on Thursday.

He also disclosed that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) had fixed bad portions and cleaned drains at Ijora Olopa.

The controller also disclosed that the state government agreed to fix bad portions around the Iganmu Bridge.

He added: “I was with the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday and they promised to address the failed portion around the Iganmu Bridge.

“And I am sure they have started because they are working with the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions