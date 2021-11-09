Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, returns to home country Morocco after divorce

Laila Charani, the former wife of wealthy Nigerian businessman, Ned Nwoko has revealed in an Instagram post that she has returned to her home country, Morocco.

Recall Charani made the announcement a couple of days ago that she is no longer married to the billionaire.

Laila, who married Ned over 10 years ago, shares 3 kids with him.

The Moroccan was the last wife the politician married before taking Regina Daniels as the sixth wife in 2019.

Charani shared photos of herself in her native Morocco following the split and added the hashtag #Happiness on the social media platform, Instagram.

