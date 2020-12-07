Lampard confirms Kepa return for Chelsea in Krasnodar clash

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has confirmed that goalkeeper Kepa Arizabalaga will be in goal when the Blues take on Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Lampard, whose side are already qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, revealed this during a pre-match news conference on Monday.

“Kepa starts,” said Lampard.

“It is about attitude and how you play, his situation now is different with Mendy’s form.

“But Kepa is training brilliantly well and acting brilliantly and I have no qualms about putting him back in.”

Kepa, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £71m, has mostly been playing the bench role since the arrival of Edward Mendy from Rennes.

The Spain international has started only three Premier League games and has yet to appear in the Champions League this season.

Kepa last played in Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Southampton on 17 October but will make a return on Tuesday for the Blues’ final group game billed for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already clinched top spot in Group E, while Russian side Krasnodar are guaranteed to finish third in the group.

