LASTMA arrests two suspected ‘one chance’ robbers

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have arrested two suspected “one chance” armed robbers in Ikate, Lekki-Ajah area of the state.

The LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Taofiq Adebayo.

Oreagba said the suspects were nabbed by the LASTMA patrol team while controlling traffic around the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

He said: “Our officials heard passengers shouting thieves! Thieves!! while on the patrol team in the area.

“While trying to stop the driver, he drove dangerously and our men pursued them with LASTMA patrol vehicle down to Ikate where they were blocked by another pathfinder car belonging to a good Samaritan.

“Two suspects were arrested while the remaining two suspects escaped with the PoS they used to withdraw passengers’ money inside the T4 commercial bus.

“The two suspects with the recovered unpainted T4 commercial bus were later handed over to R.R.S personnel who were on pin-down at Chisco, along Lekki- Ajah Road.

“They were later moved down to Ilasan Police Station for further investigations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now