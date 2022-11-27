Police rescues six abducted women, one-year-old child in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday rescued seven kidnapped persons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Gusau, said the victims comprised six women and a one-year-old child.

He added that the victims were abducted at Kadamutsa village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state on November 24.

Shehu said the rescue operation was carried out in conjunction with local vigilante groups in the area.

The spokesman said: “Police operatives mobilised to the area where a search-and-rescue operation was conducted along Zurmi-Jibiya federal highway leading to the unconditional rescue of all the victims unhurt.

“The rescued victims were taken to hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the police, and returned to their families.”

