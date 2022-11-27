Metro
Police rescues six abducted women, one-year-old child in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday rescued seven kidnapped persons in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Gusau, said the victims comprised six women and a one-year-old child.
He added that the victims were abducted at Kadamutsa village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state on November 24.
Shehu said the rescue operation was carried out in conjunction with local vigilante groups in the area.
READ ALSO: Police rescues 27 kidnapped persons in Zamfara
The spokesman said: “Police operatives mobilised to the area where a search-and-rescue operation was conducted along Zurmi-Jibiya federal highway leading to the unconditional rescue of all the victims unhurt.
“The rescued victims were taken to hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the police, and returned to their families.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...