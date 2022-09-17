News
Police arrests 8 suspected suppliers of ammunition to bandits in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested eight suspected suppliers of ammunition, military uniforms, motorcycles and foodstuffs to bandits in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, told journalists on Saturday in Gusau that the suspects were arrested by the police tactical squad in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas of the state.
Shehu said five of the suspects specialized in providing information, supplying military camouflage and ammunition to the bandits.
He added that the suspects had also successfully negotiated and delivered several sums as ransom from families to the kidnappers for a commission.
The spokesman said: “Operatives of the command’s tactical squad acted on intelligence information about some suspected activities of a suspect, Zainu Lawali.
READ ALSO: Troops ambush, kill six Zamfara bandits, arrest village heads, other informants
“Lawali, who claimed to be an ex-soldier, was arrested in possession of a locally fabricated revolver, military camouflage uniform, fake military ID card, four cartridges, and other dangerous weapons.
“Another suspect, Alhassan Lawali, had confessed to having supplied 14 new motorcycles to the bandits at the rate of N750,000 each.
“The operatives while on surveillance patrol along Gusau-KotorKoshi-Mada axis intercepted a notorious bandit, Umar Manaro, who was terrorizing people in Mada and Kotorkoki areas of the state.
“On spot search, one AK-49 and one Lar rifle and 174 rounds of live ammunition were recovered in his possession.
“The suspects would soon be charged to court.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...