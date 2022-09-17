Police arrests 8 suspected suppliers of ammunition to bandits in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested eight suspected suppliers of ammunition, military uniforms, motorcycles and foodstuffs to bandits in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, told journalists on Saturday in Gusau that the suspects were arrested by the police tactical squad in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas of the state.

Shehu said five of the suspects specialized in providing information, supplying military camouflage and ammunition to the bandits.

He added that the suspects had also successfully negotiated and delivered several sums as ransom from families to the kidnappers for a commission.

The spokesman said: “Operatives of the command’s tactical squad acted on intelligence information about some suspected activities of a suspect, Zainu Lawali.

“Lawali, who claimed to be an ex-soldier, was arrested in possession of a locally fabricated revolver, military camouflage uniform, fake military ID card, four cartridges, and other dangerous weapons.

“Another suspect, Alhassan Lawali, had confessed to having supplied 14 new motorcycles to the bandits at the rate of N750,000 each.

“The operatives while on surveillance patrol along Gusau-KotorKoshi-Mada axis intercepted a notorious bandit, Umar Manaro, who was terrorizing people in Mada and Kotorkoki areas of the state.

“On spot search, one AK-49 and one Lar rifle and 174 rounds of live ammunition were recovered in his possession.

“The suspects would soon be charged to court.”

