LATEST TECH NEWS: Sony proposes February to launch PlayStation 5 in India. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 1, 2021

1. Sony proposes February to launch PlayStation 5 in India

Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation Sony, on Friday, said that it will launch the PlayStation 5 in India come February.

The company suggested improvements in the supply chain network that was severely impacted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assuring the public of the launch, the Japanese firm said it will begin taking pre-order requests for the new gaming console in India.

India, till today, continues to be the world’s second largest internet market.

The console will be available for pre-order from a number of retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales, the company has said.

Tech Trivia:

Which tech venture by virtue of service type is odd in the pack?

A. BlueJeans

B. Skype

C. Zoom

D. SoundCloud

Answer: See end of post.

2. Katerra closes $200 million SoftBank investment to escape bankruptcy

SoftBank Group has invested $200 million to bail out Katerra, a startup that had hoped to remake the construction industry with a vertically integrated approach.

Early on Wednesday, Katerra’s shareholders approved the new investment with the new lifeline from SoftBank.

The new fund, according to reports, comes on top of roughly $2 billion that the Japanese technology conglomerate had already committed to the venture.

Meanwhile, as explained, the funds for the bailout, which will save Katerra from bankruptcy, comes from SoftBank’s Vision Fund 1.

Reports further indicated that the new bailout equally marks the second time that SoftBank has stepped in to dole out $200 million to Katerra in a year.

Tech Trivia Answer: AdWordsSoundCloud

SoundCloud is odd in the pack. While others are video conferencing apps, SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform and music sharing website that enables its users to upload, promote, and share audio.

Started in 2007 by Alexander Ljung and Eric Wahlforss, SoundCloud has grown to be one of the largest music streaming services reaching over 175 million monthly users worldwide.

