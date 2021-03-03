Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m fund scheme

The Africa Online Safety Initiative has unveiled 26 solutions as winners of its US$1 million scheme.

The initiative, which seeks innovative solutions to online safety challenges, was launched by South African social impact advisory firm Impact Amplifier, Google.org and the UK-based ISD.

According to reports, the Africa Online Safety scheme was designed to support organisations that address safety issues around the internet, such as identity theft, bullying and harassment, sex trafficking, hate crimes, terrorist recruitment and promotion, misinformation and disinformation, and financial scams.

The initiative favours solutions that address women and children’s online safety specifically, as they are the most targeted communities in the scheme.

Speaking on the development, the board noted that although the initiative was opened to organisations throughout Africa, it however, prioritised Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia and Ivory Coast.

2. ImpactAssets selects 36 Africa-focused impact funds

Non-profit financial services firm, ImpactAssets, has selected 36 Africa-focused impact funds for its prestigious “IA 50 Impact Fund” list.

The list, which consists of private debt and equity impact investing fund managers, represents, however, a broad range of geographies and impact areas of focus.

The non-profit financial services firm increases the flow of capital into investments delivering financial, social and environmental returns.

Industry review revealed that the IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for investors and their financial advisors.

The list now includes 36 funds that have at least some focus on Africa, including Acre Impact Capital, African Frontier Capital, AlphaMundi Group, Bamboo Capital Partners, Calvert Impact Capital, Capria Ventures, Clean Energy Ventures, and CrossBoundary.

3. Spot Money launches tap-to-pay feature

In a bid to enable customers use their mobile to make secure, contactless payments on point-of-sale (POS) terminals, newly established fintech startup, Spot Money, has launched its mobile tap-to-pay feature.

With the new feature, users with android devices can use the Spot app on their phones to conduct contactless payments at POS systems.

Speaking on the development, Andre Hugo, CEO of Spot Money explained that the use of the feature is designed as an alternative to using the Spot Money card.

He said: “Spot Android users now have the convenience of using the app as an alternative to their Spot Money Card.

“So if you forget your wallet at home, you can just use your phone. This makes things easier and safer for our customers,” the CEO added.

Recall that the global pandemic has resulted in a stark rise in digital and contactless payments to curb the spread of the virus with more businesses and consumers opting to go cashless.

