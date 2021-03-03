Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m fund scheme
The Africa Online Safety Initiative has unveiled 26 solutions as winners of its US$1 million scheme.
The initiative, which seeks innovative solutions to online safety challenges, was launched by South African social impact advisory firm Impact Amplifier, Google.org and the UK-based ISD.
According to reports, the Africa Online Safety scheme was designed to support organisations that address safety issues around the internet, such as identity theft, bullying and harassment, sex trafficking, hate crimes, terrorist recruitment and promotion, misinformation and disinformation, and financial scams.
The initiative favours solutions that address women and children’s online safety specifically, as they are the most targeted communities in the scheme.
Speaking on the development, the board noted that although the initiative was opened to organisations throughout Africa, it however, prioritised Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia and Ivory Coast.
Tech Trivia: Who designed the first modern automobile? And, in what year?
A. Karl Benz, 1776
B. Thomas Edmas, 1776
C. Karl Benz, 1886
D. Thomas Edmas, 1886
Answer: See end of post.
2. ImpactAssets selects 36 Africa-focused impact funds
Non-profit financial services firm, ImpactAssets, has selected 36 Africa-focused impact funds for its prestigious “IA 50 Impact Fund” list.
The list, which consists of private debt and equity impact investing fund managers, represents, however, a broad range of geographies and impact areas of focus.
The non-profit financial services firm increases the flow of capital into investments delivering financial, social and environmental returns.
Industry review revealed that the IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for investors and their financial advisors.
The list now includes 36 funds that have at least some focus on Africa, including Acre Impact Capital, African Frontier Capital, AlphaMundi Group, Bamboo Capital Partners, Calvert Impact Capital, Capria Ventures, Clean Energy Ventures, and CrossBoundary.
3. Spot Money launches tap-to-pay feature
In a bid to enable customers use their mobile to make secure, contactless payments on point-of-sale (POS) terminals, newly established fintech startup, Spot Money, has launched its mobile tap-to-pay feature.
With the new feature, users with android devices can use the Spot app on their phones to conduct contactless payments at POS systems.
Speaking on the development, Andre Hugo, CEO of Spot Money explained that the use of the feature is designed as an alternative to using the Spot Money card.
He said: “Spot Android users now have the convenience of using the app as an alternative to their Spot Money Card.
“So if you forget your wallet at home, you can just use your phone. This makes things easier and safer for our customers,” the CEO added.
Recall that the global pandemic has resulted in a stark rise in digital and contactless payments to curb the spread of the virus with more businesses and consumers opting to go cashless.
Tech Trivia Answer: Karl Benz
Karl Benz patented the three-wheeled Motor Car, known as the “Motorwagen,” in 1886. It was the first true, modern automobile.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna cruises into second round of WTT, to battle Portugal’s Geraldo
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna has advanced to the second round of the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Tournament...
Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well
Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international,...
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Latest Tech News
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...