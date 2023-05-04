Lawan laments ‘deteriorating’ security situation, commends military

Ahmad Lawan, the president of the Senate, stated on Wednesday that the security situation in some areas of the nation was getting worse.

The military, he added, had done “a good job” of trying to rectify it.

Lawan made the remarks after Istifanus Gyang, the senator for Plateau North, alerted the Senate to bandit attacks in a few communities in Plateau State.

Gyang bemoaned the fact that bandits had grown so confident that they now offer notices before attacking their targets in a personal explanation to his co-senators yesterday.

However, Lawan, in his response, blamed the worsening security situation on the lack of resources.

He said, “Let me remark here that the security agencies should ensure that we maintain security in areas that appear to be flashpoints.

“I agree with you that recently, the security situation in some parts of the country has started to deteriorate.

“But I think the military has done a very good job in improving security across the country and we commend them for doing so much with insufficient resources.

“At all times, our focus must be on providing security and improving the welfare of the citizens of Nigeria.

”I also commend you for bringing this information on what is happening in your senatorial district to the Senate.”

