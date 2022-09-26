Lawyer raises fresh alarm over Kanu’s health, demands release

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday demanded the activist’s unconditional release over his failing health.

Ejiofor had last week accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of buying substandard drugs in a local chemist store for the IPOB leader.

This followed an earlier complaint raised by IPOB on its leader’s health.

Ejiofor raised the fresh alarm after visiting Kanu at the DSS facility on Monday.

He urged the secret police to allow Kanu’s family members to provide the funds for his medical treatment, if he would not be released unconditionally to access proper medical treatment.

Kanu is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.



READ ALSO: Sowore claims DSS denied him access to Kanu

Ejiofor said: “The DSS in a feeble attempt at improvisation, in order to cure a serious health condition such as the one confronting Kanu, only succeeded in procuring two doses, out of the full dosage of seven bottles of the prescribed medications.

“The two doses were exhausted on Saturday, 24th September 2022. The effect of the prevailing situation is that the limited dosage of the prescription Onyendu was provided with is just a drop in the ocean, which did not achieve the desired result.”

The lawyer said they were no longer in doubt that the DSS had run out of medical options in managing Kanu’s health.

“Hence, our passionate plea is for the unconditional release of Onyendu to enable us to seek proper medical attention.

“Otherwise, we should be allowed to provide the required funding to the DSS to enable them to purchase the complete prescribed medications for Onyendu, or we could procure them ourselves in order to ensure that Onyendu leaves the DSS facility in good health condition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now