Leah Sharibu’s mother begs British government to help rescue daughter

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, one of the abducted students of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on Wednesday pleaded with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to help rescue her daughter from the clutches of Islamic insurgents.

Leah was abducted from the college hostel alongside 109 other girls in February 2018.

Now aged 16, the girl is still held hostage by the jihadists because she refused to renounce her Christianity faith.

Mrs. Sharibu, who spoke at an event to mark the second anniversary of the Dapchi girls’ abduction held in Westminster, United Kingdom, said she was “constantly in pain” over her daughter’s abduction.

Speaking in Hausa language and translated to English by the Head of the Leah Sharibu Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu, Leah’s mother asked pleaded with the British Government to ask Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the girl’s case.

She said: “I have come to plead with the UK, the United States and all the nations to please hear me and help me out.

“I am pleading with your government, please do whatever you can to get my daughter, Leah released.

“I want to plead directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he should please help me to ask President Buhari to release my daughter.

“Tomorrow my daughter, my only daughter, will be two years in captivity, and (President Buhari) has promised me that she would be released but she has not been released.

“I need Leah back home and I need him (President Buhari) to set Leah free, just like the other girls were set free.

“The students who were taken along with Leah have been brought back to their parents and their parents do not know the pain we have been going through for two years, pains that cannot be described. So please, help us.”

