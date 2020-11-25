Lewandowski, others up for titles as FIFA announces shortlists for Best Awards

Poland and Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski has been shortlisted among men’s players gunning for the 2020 FIFA Best awards.

Lewandowski, who led Bayern to an incredible triumph in the 2019-20 Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League, is favourite for the award.

Battling also for the men’s title are Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne among others.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa are on the men’s manager shortlist, while Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is in the running for the women’s manager award.

Full men’s player shortlist

Thiago Alcantara (Spain, Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil, Paris St-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Full women’s player shortlist

Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France, Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea, Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan, Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France, Lyon)

Full men’s coach shortlist

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina, Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (Germany, Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain, Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

Full women’s coach shortlist

Lluis Cortes (Spain, Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy, Juventus)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (Germany, Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway, LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France, Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Dutch national team)

