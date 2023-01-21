Like locusts, PDP will devour everything if returned to power – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next month’s election.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media aide Tunde Rahman, made the call at the APC presidential campaign rally held at the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The former Lagos State governor described the PDP as locusts that would eat up the country’s treasury if voted into power.

He said: “You did the courageous job of chasing away the locusts eight years ago, do not trust their deceptive promises.

“Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything in their path!

“Instead, vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people.”

