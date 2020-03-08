LMC confirms demise of Nasarawa Utd player Martins who slumped on field of play

The League Management Company (LMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has confirmed the death of Chineme Martins, a defender with Nasarawa United FC.

Martins slumped during the NPFL Matchday 23 against Katsina United in Lafia on Sunday.

The player was attended to by medics of the two clubs when he slumped and was later rushed to Dalhatu- Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia where he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement on the LMC website, the Chairman, Shehu Dikko said the league regrets the passing of the young man in his prime.

“We commiserate with Nasarawa United and the immediate family of the late player,” Dikko said.

In addition, the LMC says it expects that there would be a standard autopsy to establish the cause of the player’s death.

“It is hoped that the findings of the autopsy would inform subsequent measures, if any that has not been addressed by the existing standard procedure.

“The LMC will keep engaging the club and the player’s immediate family to find the best way possible to offer support in this sad moment for the family and the Nigeria football family at large,” the body added.

Nasarawa United went on to win the match 3-0 against visiting Katsina United.

FULL RESULTS of Matchday 23 of the NPFL

Wikki 0-1 Plateau Utd

Jigawa GS 2-1 Kwara Utd

Lobi 2-2 Kano Pillars

Dakkada 1-0 Heartland

Rivers Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

MFM 0-0 Rangers

Adamawa Utd 0-1 Wolves (interrupted)

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa Utd 3-0 Katsina Utd

