Nigerian champions Enyimba crash out of CAF Confederation Cup

Nigerian champions, Enyimba have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Guinean club Horoya in the quarterfinals.

Bolaji Sakin and Boubacar Samassekou were the goalscorers for Horoya at the Stade 28 Septembre in Conakry on Sunday to progress to the semi-finals.

Nigerian forward Sakin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with a sublime goal, before Samassekou sealed victory with header in the second half.

The firsg leg of the tie, played at Aba Stadium last week, saw both sides play a 1-1 draw.

The Guinean side will now lock horns with Hassania Agadir for a chance to reach the final.

