Lobi Stars back to top with win as Plateau Utd draw. See other NPFL results

The tussle at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table has become persistent as Lobi Stars returned to the top spot on Sunday.

Lobi, who began the weekend on second spot, defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Chigozie Obasi put Lobi ahead in the 8th minute while Samad Kadiri doubled the advantage in the first minute of added time, before Chinedu Ohanachom pulled a goal back for Nasarawa United deep into stoppage time.

Former leaders, Plateau United dropped to second with a draw against MFM.

The former champions were held to a 0-0 draw by MFM at the Agege Stadium.

Akwa United edged out Heartland 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars battled to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter.

MATCHDAY 17 RESULTS

Abia Warriors 1-0 Wolves

Katsina Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Akwa Utd 3-1 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 2-2 Kano Pillars

Adamawa Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

MFM 0-0 Plateau Utd

Rivers Utd 0-0 Wikki

Lobi 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Dakkada 2-0 Jigawa GS

