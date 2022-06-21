Lukaku set for Serie A return as Inter agree season-long loan deal with Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is set to make a return to Serie A after Italian club Inter Milan have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign the striker on a season-long loan.

The Blues signed the 29-year-old from Inter for £97.5m in August 2021, but he will return to the San Siro club having struggled last season at Stamford Bridge.

The loan fee for Lukaku is about 8m euros, according to reports from Europe, which also stated that the forward had expressed his willingness to take a pay cut to rejoin the club.

Inter won the Serie A title in 2020-21 with Lukaku leading their attack, but finished second last season behind city rivals AC Milan.

Lukaku scored 15 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season, with eight in 26 Premier League appearances.

The Belgium international scored only three times in his final 15 top-flight outings of the season as Chelsea’s season fizzled out.

