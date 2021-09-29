Macky Sall, Adesina, others fear 39m Africans will slip into extreme poverty by year-end

As the continent’s most vulnerable communities confront the triple challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, and climate change, experts have expressed fears that at least 39 million people in African would slip into extreme poverty by the end of 2021.

Similarly, the experts disclosed that countries are facing higher fiscal costs, reducing capacity for critical investments required to deliver on ambitions such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They stated these at the ongoing Africa Resilience Forum, a flagship event of the African Development Bank (AfDB), which commenced on Tuesday.

The event brought together key stakeholders across government, civil society, private sector, and international partners, to reflect on the continent’s conflict prevention, peace, and state-building initiatives.

The Senegalese President, Macky Sall, who spoke on crisis management, said the country adopted a legal framework that provides for flexible and secure public-private partnerships.

Sall, who was represented at the forum by Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation, Amadou Hott, said the crisis reminded the country of the need to reorganise its priorities, strengthen the social protection of the populations and establish a more endogenous development.

In his remarks, the AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, said across Africa, rising expenditures on defence and security had increasingly displaced development financing on essential services such as education, health, water, sanitation, and affordable housing.

He said: “The hydra-headed challenges of this pandemic, insecurity, and climate change, continue to impact young men, women, and children the most.”

