Man hacks parents to death in Anambra community, leaves bodies to decompose

Residents of Abubor Nnewi-Chi in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday evening found the decomposing bodies of a man and his wife in their house.

The man has been identified as the owner of Markis Aluminium Window and Glasses.

A resident of the community in a viral video alleged that the couple were murdered by their son who is said to be a university undergraduate. The suspect allegedly killed the parents for reasons yet unknown and ran away.

The resident who spoke in Igbo said, “If you look at this place, you can see this is the compound of Nnadi Igwebogu in Abubor Nnewi-Chi. All these crowds that have gathered here is (sic) because of a young man who is in university that killed his father and mother.

“The dead bodies of his father and mother are still in their room at Nnadi Igwebogu compound, decaying. We are waiting for the police to remove the dead bodies because they have decayed.

“It is happening at Nnadi Igwebogu in Nnwei-Chi. Markis Aluminium in Abubor who makes Almako windows and glasses. Their only son murdered them and ran away. Nobody knows.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, confirmed the attack to newsmen and ordered an immediate manhunt of the suspect. He further directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been recovered and deposited in the morgue.

By Promise Eze

