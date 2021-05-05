Man nabbed for allegedly cloning EFCC e-mail | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Udochukwu Ugochukwu Simeon for allegedly creating fraudulent clones of the Commission’s e-mail address, and using same to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The 26-year-old suspect created an Outlook email account of the Commission, “[email protected] com” and a webmail, [email protected] which he uses to impersonate the EFCC.

According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC head of media and publicity, Investigation by the Cybercrimes Unit at the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja indicated that the suspect also uses the two fake e-mail accounts to send messages to his victims, while posing as an officer of the Commission trying to help his victims recover their stolen monies.

Before his arrest on April 21, 2021, the suspect had already received over $3,000 (Three Thousand US Dollars) from some of his victims.

Uwujaren notes that Ugochukwu’s activities amount to forgery, identity theft, impersonation and cybersquatting, and that he will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

