Man pours acid on girlfriend in Ghana

Published

3 mins ago

on

A 54-year-old Ghanaian has been arrested after he doused a bottle of acid on his 18-year-old girlfriend and her mother for reporting him to the police over a leaked s3x tape.

The feud between the sugar daddy and his partner started when he leaked a video of the young lady across various social media platforms.

His action upset the lady and her mother and they lodged a complaint at the Koforidua Police Station in Koforidua where he was made to pay 1,000 cedis in court for damages and another 1,000 cedis as charges.

Irked by the development, the businessman attacked the teenage girl and her mother with acid shortly after they finished using the bathroom.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Komfo Anokye hospital.

The suspect was later arrested after he tried to escape to a neighbouring town.

Watch the video below:

