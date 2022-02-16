Man pours acid on girlfriend in Ghana

A 54-year-old Ghanaian has been arrested after he doused a bottle of acid on his 18-year-old girlfriend and her mother for reporting him to the police over a leaked s3x tape.

The feud between the sugar daddy and his partner started when he leaked a video of the young lady across various social media platforms.

His action upset the lady and her mother and they lodged a complaint at the Koforidua Police Station in Koforidua where he was made to pay 1,000 cedis in court for damages and another 1,000 cedis as charges.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three students for alleged murder of Bolt driver in Ghana

Irked by the development, the businessman attacked the teenage girl and her mother with acid shortly after they finished using the bathroom.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Komfo Anokye hospital.

The suspect was later arrested after he tried to escape to a neighbouring town.

Watch the video below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now