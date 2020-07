Man Utd to face Basaksehir or Copenhagen in Europa League quarters

Manchester United have discovered their possible challengers in the quarterfinals of the Europa League as the draw was made on Friday.

The Red Devils are yet to play the second leg of their round of 16 tie with LASK, leading 5-0 from the first leg.

The return legs of all the remaining last-16 ties have ben scheduled to hold between 5 and 6 of August, while the quarterfinals take place between 10 and 11.

United will take on either Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight.

Draw in full

5-6 August

Remaining last-16 ties: Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1), Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1), Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1), Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (2-1), Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (0-3), Manchester United v LASK (5-0), Inter Milan v Getafe (first leg abandoned), Sevilla v Roma (first leg abandoned).

Quarter-finals, 10-11 August

1. Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

2. LASK/Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

3. Inter Milan/Getafe v Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen

4. Olympiakos/Wolves v Sevilla/Roma

Semi-finals, 16-17 August

Winner of quarter-final 4 v winner of quarter-final 2

Winner of quarter-final 3 v winner of quarter-final 1

The final to hold on 21 August.

Join the conversation

Opinions