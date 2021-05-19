Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia | Ripples Nigeria

Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night.

The final was played in front of 4,300 fans at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium, with Federico Chiesa’s cool finish in the 73rd minute deciding the encounter.

Kulusevski had given Juventus a first-half lead with a classy curling effort before Ruslan Malinovskyi levelled.

The triumph handed manager Andrea Pirlo his first major trophy as a manager, and it would be goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s last trophy with Juve.

Pirlo joined the club at the start of the season and has struggled to find his feet as Juve lost the chance of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

43-year-old Buffon will be leaving the club this summer, the legend had already announced. He has lifted the Coppa Italia five times.

Wednesday’s final was the first high-profile football game in Italy to have been played in front of supporters since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Juve are still in the fight to finish in top four in Serie A this season. They currently sit on fifth position with one game left.

They will play Bologna on final day on Sunday.

