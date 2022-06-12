Mauritius 2022: Enekwechi wins Shot Put gold as Team Nigeria ends campaign with 11 medals

Team Nigeria bagged a total of 11 medals at the just-concluded 22nd African Athletics Championships after Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won gold in Shot Put.

Enekwechi successfully defended his Shot Put title in a record breaking fashion as the curtains of the Championship were drawn on Sunday in Mauritius.

The 29-year-old threw 21.20m to erase the 21.08m championship record he set in the last edition in Asaba, Delta state.

He has now become the first Nigerian to successfully defend a Shot Put title in the history of the continental championship.

Enekwechi’s golden effort increased Nigeria’s gold medals at the games to five gold medals.

Meanwhile, high jumper Mike Edwards won a silver medal, and the 4x400m men and women’s relay teams got bronze to see Nigeria finish third in the medal table for the third consecutive editions.

Nigeria won a total of 11 medals made up of five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan opened the floodgate of medals after she retained the 100m hurdles title.

The women’s 4×100 relay team and Discus thrower, Chioma Onyekwere won two more gold medals the following day, before Oyesade Olatoye added a historic hammer gold on day four.

