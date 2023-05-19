May 29: Northern Coalition says Nigerian govt must not allow Emefiele, others leave the country

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a coalition of northern advocacy organisations, Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has cautioned the Nigerian government that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and other appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari with any corruption allegation should not be allowed to leave the country.

The CNG which held a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said in a statement by Its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, that such government appointees should not be allowed to leave the country until all allegations made against them were cleared.

The group also said those with such motives should be taken as enemies of the state and be dealt with in accordance with the provision of the law of the land.

“We demand that when the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari bows out of office, all key office holders must be asked to clear themselves of all pending corruption and other allegations against them,” the statement said.

“The CNG insist in particular that the CBN Governor must be made to give account of his tenure to the incoming administration.

“The stories making the rounds that he will be proceeding on a study leave is quite sad.

“If any study leave has been approved for Emefiele or any other suspected official, it should be canceled in the interest of peaceful transfer of power, accountability and good governance,” the statement said.

