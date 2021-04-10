Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg | Ripples Nigeria

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade de France in Paris.

French international, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a low shot as the Parisians moved to narrow Lille OSC lead on the league table to three points.

Christophe Galtier’s men defeated Metz 2-0 on Friday to move closer to their first league title since 2011.

READ ALSO: PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL

Other goals from Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean extended PSG’s lead before half-time.

While Dion Moise Sahi pulled one back for Strasbourg Leandro Paredes completed the scoring late on.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side host reigning European champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg next Tuesday, leading 3-2 from the first leg in Germany.

