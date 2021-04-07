 PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL

Published

36 mins ago

on

French giants Paris St. Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Two goals in each half by French prodigy, Kylian Mbappe, condemned the German champions to its first defeat in the competition this year.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos was also on the score sheet for Mauricio Pochetino’s side while Bayern two goals were scored by Cameroonian skipper, Eric Choupo-Moting and Germany international, Thomas Muller in the 37th and 60th minute respectively.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final

In Spain, English side, Chelsea moved a step closer to its first semi-final in the competition since 2012 after defeating Porto 2-0 in both sides’ first leg clash.

Two goals by the duo of England internationals, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were enough to give the Londoners a priceless away victory against the Portuguese giants.

The return leg of both games will be played next week.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports36 mins ago

PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL

French giants Paris St. Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...
Latest5 hours ago

Oshoala to undergo surgery in Spain

Super Falcons skipper, Asisat Oshoala, will be out of action for some time due to injury. Oshoala’s Spanish club, FC...
Latest11 hours ago

Eight months pregnant taekwondo athlete wins gold medal at national sports festival

An eight months pregnant woman, Aminat Idrees, on Tuesday, surprised her fans at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo...
Sports24 hours ago

Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final

Liverpool will have to produce another Champions League knockout stage comeback against Spanish giants after the English Premier League side...
Latest1 day ago

NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...

Latest Tech News

Latest9 hours ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Latest1 day ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Latest1 day ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest2 days ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest5 days ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...