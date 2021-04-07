PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL | Ripples Nigeria

French giants Paris St. Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Two goals in each half by French prodigy, Kylian Mbappe, condemned the German champions to its first defeat in the competition this year.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos was also on the score sheet for Mauricio Pochetino’s side while Bayern two goals were scored by Cameroonian skipper, Eric Choupo-Moting and Germany international, Thomas Muller in the 37th and 60th minute respectively.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final

In Spain, English side, Chelsea moved a step closer to its first semi-final in the competition since 2012 after defeating Porto 2-0 in both sides’ first leg clash.

Two goals by the duo of England internationals, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were enough to give the Londoners a priceless away victory against the Portuguese giants.

The return leg of both games will be played next week.

Join the conversation

Opinions