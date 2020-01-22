Latest Sports

Men’s Football: $7.35bn spent on transfers in 2019 — FIFA

January 23, 2020
FIFA, NFF
By Ripples Nigeria

A record $7.35bn was spent on transfers in men’s football during 2019, according to a report by world governing body FIFA.

The figure is an increase of more than 5.8% on 2018 when it comes to transfers across the globe.

English clubs were the overall highest spenders, with £1.5bn, which was a 22.1% decrease from 2018.

Read Also: Ndidi makes winning return to Leicester squad; Man Utd stunned by Burnley

For the women’s game, there was a 16.3% rise in spending, to $652,032.

The United States had the most players – at almost 20% – of the 833 transfers made in the women’s game.

The were 18,042 such moves – also a record – in the men’s game, involving 15,463 players of 178 different nationalities.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!