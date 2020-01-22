Men’s Football: $7.35bn spent on transfers in 2019 — FIFA

A record $7.35bn was spent on transfers in men’s football during 2019, according to a report by world governing body FIFA.

The figure is an increase of more than 5.8% on 2018 when it comes to transfers across the globe.

English clubs were the overall highest spenders, with £1.5bn, which was a 22.1% decrease from 2018.

For the women’s game, there was a 16.3% rise in spending, to $652,032.

The United States had the most players – at almost 20% – of the 833 transfers made in the women’s game.

The were 18,042 such moves – also a record – in the men’s game, involving 15,463 players of 178 different nationalities.

