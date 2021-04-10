'Mental health is key' ---Davido | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has admonished his followers to check up on members of their family and friends.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the recording artiste stated that people often go through tough times, hence, it is essential to reach out to their loved ones.

READ ALSO: Don Jazzy regrets not signing Teni, Falz, Simi, reveals he never wanted Davido

Read what the singer published below;

“Mental health is key .. check on ur family and friends”

Join the conversation

Opinions