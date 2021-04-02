Davido's estranged fiancée, Chioma removes singer’s photos from Instagram | Ripples Nigeria

Chioma Rowland, the estranged fiancee of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has removed several pictures of the Afrobeats musician from her Instagram page.

Chioma took down Davido’s pictures from her Instagram page following reports of the singer’s romance with an American model, Mya Yafai.

A search conducted by Ripples Nigeria on Chioma’s Instagram page on Friday revealed that the chef has decided to move away from the singer.

