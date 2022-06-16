Microsoft replaces Internet Explorer, amid Google competition

Bill Gates’ internet search engine, Internet Explorer, has been shutdown by his company, Microsoft, after 27 years in operation It was replaced with Microsoft Edge, as the firm upgrades to compete against Google.

Internet Explorer was retired on Wednesday,, with the page redirecting users to Microsoft Edge, but will be permanently disabled later in the future, a statement released by Microsoft disclosed.

The firm said password and other data belonging to its users will be easlily transferred to Microsoft Edge, preventing loss of information, “After 25 plus years of helping people use and experience the web, Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of support as of today, June 15, 2022.

“To many millions of you, thank you for using Internet Explorer as your gateway to the internet,” the statement reads. The company added that, “Over the next few months, opening Internet Explorer will progressively redirect users to our new modern browser, Microsoft Edge with IE mode.

“Users will still see the Internet Explorer icon on their devices (such as on the taskbar or in the start menu) but if they click to open Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge will open instead with easy access to IE mode. Eventually, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows update, at which point the Internet Explorer icons on users’ devices will be removed.

“As part of this redirection process, users will have their data like favourites, passwords, and settings imported from Internet Explorer—this will help make the transition to Microsoft Edge both familiar and simple. If a user wants to delete or manage their data at any point after, they can always do so in Microsoft Edge from the settings menu.” the company said.

